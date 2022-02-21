Parents happy and students adjusting well to physical classes | Loop Barbados

Education Minister Kay McConney has expressed that some students are adjusting to the transition to face-to-face classes.

Speaking to local media after officials from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training toured the Erdiston Special School on Monday, February 21, Minister McConney shared that “the parents are more nervous than the children”.

Referring to the reception pupils at St Giles Primary School, who will be attending physical classes for the first time, McConney said the young students were steadily adapting.

“One of the comments made by the principal and one of the teachers was that the children having met each other online before, when they came in today there was still a little familiarity. . . they didn’t see the amount of crying or calling for ‘Mommy’. Somehow, they seem to have had a connection with each other even though it [classes] had been online before. So, that is one positive comment that we heard today in terms of how the children are adjusting,” said the Minister of Education.

She also indicated that some parents volunteered to help the students, with some arriving as early as 7 am.

The education minister added that officials will be observing how the first day progresses and the difficulties that arise before deciding to make adjustments to the phased approach. She revealed that education officials will be taking feedback from parents, students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Let us take note of the things that are working well and reinforce those things. The things that are not working so well, let us take that as a gift and then determine how best we will be able to treat that gift by addressing it in the appropriate way for everyone,” McConney said.