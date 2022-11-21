Parents given notice: Gov’t day nurseries will be closed midweek Loop Barbados

All government day nurseries will be closed on Wednesday, November 23.

In a press release from the Government Information Service (GIS) issued today, November 21, 2022, the Child Care Board is advising parents and guardians whose children and wards attend these institutions of the closure. The statement said that the closure is to facilitate the attendance of staff at a meeting.

The nurseries will reopen on Thursday, November 24. The notice said any inconvenience this closure may cause is regretted.