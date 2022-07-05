Parents at ease and confident following 11-Plus exam | Loop Barbados

Much like the tranquil atmosphere throughout the Princess Margaret Secondary School, parents of 11-Plus students were calm and confident of their children’s success.

Five St Philip schools – Bayley’s Primary, Hilda Skeene Primary, Reynold Weekes Primary, St Martin’s Mangrove Primary and St Catherine’s Primary – sat the Barbados Secondary. School Entrance Examination (BSSEE) at the Six Roads exam centre.

After parting ways with their children, some parents and guardians opted to linger outside the school’s premises or patronise neighbouring businesses until the exam was finished.

One mother told Loop News that she was not concerned about her son’s performance as his preparations leading up to the exam went well.

“It wasn’t that difficult, it was just like pushing him to really read more, do more because he would need it and I think it would all pay off, I think that he will do well today,” she explained.

She professed that although her son, who is a Bayley’s Primary School student, was challenged by the online format, his performance throughout the school year was beyond satisfactory.

“Honestly, [COVID-19] was a setback but to me, he has strived in the online setting because it required parents to be there more to see where their children are weak and try to help them in that area. That really helped me to see where he was lacking and that is how I kind of worked with him from there because it was done in a way that you could hear the teachers, you knew what they were teaching, you know the style they were teaching so it was just for you as a parent to reinforce and get the children to do their work.”

As she waited on the outskirts of the Princess Margaret Secondary School, the parent of a Reynold Weekes Primary twin, also believed that her children’s hard work will pay off.

“My twins are usually very focused, they put in the work so it was just a matter of spending the time and guiding them through the process.”

The mother contended that although the online forum was not challenging for her household, she still preferred the face-to-face teaching method.

“To be honest the online forum was not as much of a challenge for us because the children were very focused and dedicated and by they have each other, it was kind of a classroom setting anyway so they can work together side by side. So for me, I had a pretty good experience but I do prefer the face-to-face.”

She added: “Everybody is struggling at this point but in terms of the fact that they were doing home school you didn’t have to buy as many uniforms as you did so you just looked to see well I only need a shirt and pants versus having five and then the books. You could have carried on, so it wasn’t too bad in terms of expense. We drive to come up the road and the gas prices gone up but you have to make it work. So you just make slight adjustments but it is what it is.”