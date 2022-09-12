Parent stabbing of security guard in Jamaica ‘totally unacceptable’ Loop Barbados

Jamaica’s Education Minister Fayval Williams has described last Friday’s stabbing of a security guard at Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay, St James, Jamaica, as “totally unacceptable and outrageous behaviour by a parent”.

Williams has condemned the action of the perpetrator.

In a statement today (September 12), the minister noted that it was reported that the security guard attempted to bar a parent from entering the compound on September 9, because he considered her deportment in violation of the school’s dress code.

The parent allegedly insisted on being allowed to enter the premises, and the ensuing argument escalated.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, two women can be seen attacking the security guard, with one using what is said to be a pair of scissors to repeatedly jab at him then blood appeared on his clothing.

“This kind of behaviour is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We cannot expect to set a good example to children by resorting to violence when we have disagreements.

Last Friday’s incident, as reported and captured on phone videos, suggests this attack took place in full view of students. This is outrageous and cannot be condoned,” Williams stated.

“Where parents or guardians are in disagreement with schools’ regulations, they should seek to have their concerns raised at Parent Teachers’ Association meetings and with the administration. We must set better examples for our children overall, and especially as we are calling on parents to ensure their children obey the school rules,” the minister added.

The woman alleged to have done the stabbing was reportedly prevented from entering the school to watch a football match after the security guard determined that the pair of shorts she was wearing was too short.