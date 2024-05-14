Parent calls for abolishment of 11-Plus exam Loop Barbados

One parent is urging the Ministry of Education (MOE) to consider abolishing or implementing major changes to the annual Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE), also known as the 11-Plus exam.

Cindy Crichlow, the parent of St Catherine’s Primary School student Gabrielle Kirton, has made the call following an unfortunate incident which occured at the Princess Margaret Secondary School, last Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Speaking with Loop News in an interview, Crichlow narrated the day’s events which led to her daughter being unable to sit the 11-Plus exam.

She explained:

“Gabrielle wasn’t feeling well since yesterday but I thought it was just nerves or she would get over it and then this morning we came down, and she actually had cold sweats, she was sweating profusely, and said that she felt like she wanted to throw up but I just thought it would’ve passed.”

“When I left, the teachers they called me and told me to come back for her but they said that she would be able to do it another day. They have to report it to the Ministry they said, and then they would get in contact with me, she would do it another day,” she also explained.

Crichlow asserted:

“She said she feels bad that she wouldn’t be able to do it today, but she doesn’t feel well.”

She campaigned for the abolishment of the annual exam, adding that she believed this would help children like her daughter, who suffer with nerves.

“I was thinking that if this whole thing was abolished before, kids like her wouldn’t have to go through that because the nerves take over them. Her skin is actually cold, they said that her skin is really cold, and she wasn’t like that when she left this morning, but she was really sweaty and clammy this morning when we got here.”

“I think this exam really needs to stop, it needs to be abolished,” she reiterated.

Chrichow further suggested strategies the MOE can implement to improve the 11-Plus exam.

” I always thought that a system like that would be better. It shouldn’t just be based on one day. Throughout their whole school life the marks could be accumilated as well too…”

“…and just do something like that because this is really traumatic for some of these kids,” she added.