Paradise FC ladies move to the top of the BFA Women’s Premiership Loop Barbados

Eighteen goals in two matches provided spectators at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, with a goal feast in the latest round of matches in the BFA Women’s Premier League.

Last Saturday evening, RF Prime trounced Mavericks SC 13-0, and Paradise FC made lightwork of Technique, defeating them 5-0.

RF Prime dynamic duo Keidasha Thomas and Kerisha Catlyn netted four goals each to spearhead their team to a historical result.

Thomas scored in the 44th, 55th, 67th and 72nd minutes, while her national teammate and fellow forward Catlyn registered goals in the 49th, 70th, 75th and 79th minutes.

Taryn Sutherland opened the flood gates when she scored in the 4th minute, Denise Howard added to the score card in the 8th minute.

Midfielders Daphne Watson James and Amber Soudatt-Sealy added to RF Prime’s tally with goals in the 13th and 53rd minutes respectively, and Shellyann Forde capped off an impressive evening for the RF Prime ladies with a goal in the 83rd minute.

Paradise FC climbed to the top of the table with their fourth win in five matches, leaping over Weymouth Wales Women, who has led the league from the opening day.

Gabrielle Birmingham’s hat-trick was the catalyst for the Dover ladies’ success on the evening. She converted in the 3rd, 30th and 83rd minutes, and she was ably assisted by captain Ashanee Thompson who scored twice, in the 44th and 67th minutes.

Paradise FC moved to 13 points from five matches, two more than Weymouth Wales, who have also played five matches.