Pan Yard Lime features schools in NCF year-round project
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime is a direct result of an NCF initiative called: Steel Pan In Schools project.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

The Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime, which was hailed as a huge success last year, is back! The youth-focused event is set to rock the UWI graduation tent as Crop Over marks its golden anniversary.

The highly-anticipated pan event, once again featuring a plethora of school and community talent from across Barbados, will come off on Friday, July 12 at 4pm.

The Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime is a direct result of an NCF initiative called: Steel Pan In Schools project. This project has seen a rebirth and surge of steel orchestras across primary and secondary schools in Barbados.

External coordinator for the National Cultural Foundation, Randy Eastmond, is excited for the show, which is the kick-off of the ultimate weekend of pan on the Crop Over 2024 calendar.

“The music teachers, tutors and young persons involved have worked tirelessly to hone their craft to be at this point – to ably execute riveting performances. This hard work and diligence must be commended. Programmes like this focused on music and the arts can only augur well for the development of the minds of our young people”, said Eastmond.

“As Education Officer for Music at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, the advent of the Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime brings a heartfelt feeling of joy and admiration for the students and teachers”, he shared, adding “to see the actualisation of a vision nurtured by NCF Music Officer Kevin Moore adds even more value to what the event represents”.

Schools and community groups, performing at Pan Yard Lime, that are not directly a part of the NCF’s Steel Pan in Schools project would have benefitted from some level of developmental guidance from the NCF.

Patrons can expect to be thrilled by performances from ten schools and community groups:

The Daryll Jordan Secondary SchoolSt Leonard’s Boys Secondary SchoolCollege Grads (previously known as BCC Pan Ensemble)NIFCA Gold Award Winner – the Christ Church Foundation School Steel OrchestraCombermereHearts Aflame Youth BandThe Church of the Nazarene Steel Pan Orchestra Notes of Praise Steel Pan OrchestraThe Lodge School Steel Orchestra Alleyne School

