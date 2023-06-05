Paddon comes out on top after 3 runs for the 2023 First Citizens KotH Loop Barbados

New Zealanders Hayden Paddon and John Kennard are the winners of the 2023 First Citizens King of the Hill (KotH) in Barbados.

Copping first place on two of the three runs through the new course with sweeping high-speed sections, crests and a steep, technical climb through tight uphill hairpins for the 33rd edition of the Barbados Rally Club’s premier event, Paddon knows he has stiff competition going into rally next weekend. Paddon drives a FIA R5 Tourism Development Corporation/Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc/Automotive Art/Valvoline Hyundai i20.

Chatting with Loop on the sidelines after receiving his prizes including his bottle of rum from title sponsor First Citizens, Paddon said:

“We enjoyed it a lot. It was a good warm-up for the rally and we’re looking forward to the rally next week.”

Paddon finished with an overall fastest time of 2:09:53, a difference of 1.85 seconds over Barbados’ Dane Skeete and Tyler Mayhew in their WRC Automotive Art/CO Williams Sand & Lime/Sol Subaru Impreza WRC S12. The pair were the winners of KotH in 2020 and Sol Rally Barbados 19 and 22.

Asked about the rivalry and coming out on top this time, Paddon said, “Of course, it’s always nice. We’re always really competitive. But we’re already expecting some very tough competition next week.”

He said that they used the KotH as a test for their car.

Skeete, who had the fastest time on the second run, finished in an overall time of 2:11.38 and he topped his category as well.

Third place went to Jamaicans – driver Jeffrey Panton and navigator Michael Fennell Jnr in their FIA R5 KIG/Sandals Resorts/Bushy Park Barbados Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in a time of 2:13.09.

In a return to the southeast corner of the island, the 4.2-kilometer stage for the 15th running of King of the Hill started at Palmers, at the bottom of Stewarts Hill in St Philip. It went on to Codrington, taking a sharp left up the steep hill that leads towards Society Plantation, where a right turn carried it to the finish outside Colleton Plantation Yard in St John.

There were to be four timed runs starting at mid-day, with the event expected to be finished by 5pm, however, a crash on the third run changed the course of the day’s plan. The fourth run did not start.

The Prizegiving ceremony was at Bushy Park Barbados as the sun set.

While they are not scoring points in the Barbados Motoring Federation’s (BMF) first national motorsport championship, Paddon, who currently leads both the New Zealand and European rally championships, is now the one to beat next week. Responding to the question of what does he love about Rally Barbados, he said, “Just the atmosphere here, like the amount of people who are passionate about rally here, enjoying the rally – It’s an amazing energy!”