Owner shaken after car goes up flames in Belleville Loop Barbados

Fire officers from the Bridgetown Fire Station rushed to 7th Avenue Belleville to a car fire but were unable to save it.

The call went out to the first responders around 3:20pm, this afternoon, Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Parked away from other cars at the back of the owner’s office building, staff members saw smoke coming from the Kia Soul and raised the alarm. The building is equipped with fire extinguishers, so staff grabbed two but they were no help in fighting the electrical vehicle fire.

Three fire officers under the command of Leading Fire Officer Junior Foster arrived to the scene and tackled the blaze. They sought to fully extinguish the fire.

The female owner was too shaken by the incident to speak to the media, but colleagues were grateful that no one was injured or harmed as a result of the fire. Loop understands no one was in the parking lot or vicinity when the fire erupted.

Residents living in the area flocked to the scene after seeing the smoke and the acrid smell of rubber burning was strong in the air.

At the same time, about 3:30pm, fire officers with Divisional Officer Patrick Edwards in charge, responded to an accident scene where a vehicle had overturned near the Errol Barrow roundabout.