Over 6,700 COVID-positive persons in isolation | Loop Barbados

Today’s reported 415 new cases pushes the number of COVID-positive patients in isolation beyond 6,600.

The 415 people comprising 191 men and 224 women, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, January 21, were amongst the 1,542 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The cases comprised 91 persons under the age of 18, and 324 who were 18 years and older. There were 125 people in isolation facilities, while 6,676 were in home isolation.

As of January 21, there were 274 deaths from the virus.

The public health laboratory has carried out 514,541 tests since February 2020 and recorded 38,586 COVID-19 cases (17,947 men and 20,639 women).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 157,854 (69.1 per cent of the eligible population).

The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 146,319 (54 per cent of the total population or 64.1 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.