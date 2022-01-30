Over 4,200 new cases in one week, Barbados has an Omicron Surge Plan | Loop Barbados

Having recorded 4,269 cases in six days last week, Barbados’ chief medical officer has revealed that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has a five-part Omicron surge plan.

In a press conference yesterday, Saturday, January 30, the Most Honourable Dr Kenneth George said that the new plan will comprise self/ home quarantine/isolation, protection of the vulnerable, an enhanced vaccination approach, risk communication and an engagement in critical stakeholders.

And he assured that “many of the elements that I just mentioned in the surge plan are operational.”

Between January 23 and January 28, the average daily new case total was 711.5 with the highest new cases recorded in 24 hours being 923 detected from amongst tests conducted on January 24. Meanwhile, the lowest number cases in the six-day period was 497 from persons tested on January 23.

Two lives were lost this week as a result of COVID-19 – a teen girl aged 17 and a 97-year-old woman.

The numbers in isolation are the highest they have been to date, with over 9,500 active cases in isolation.

COVID-19 Updates

January 29

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory has identified 630 COVID-19 cases – 290 males and 340 females – from the 2,530 tests conducted on Friday, January 28.

The new cases comprise 122 persons under the age of 18, and 508 who are 18 years old and over.

There were 152 persons in isolation facilities and 9,371 in home isolation.

An unvaccinated 97-year-old woman passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility on Friday.

The number of deaths from the viral illness stands at 278.

Since the start of the pandemic, the public health laboratory has carried out 533,050 tests, and Barbados has recorded 43,481 cases (20,193 males and 23,288 females) of the viral illness.

January 28

A total of 729 new cases – 347 males and 382 females – were identified out of the 2,708 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Laboratory on Thursday, January 27.

The cases comprise 139 individuals under the age of 18, and 590 who were 18 years and older.

There were 120 persons in isolation facilities and 8,772 others in home isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, Barbados has recorded 42,851 COVID-19 cases (19,903 males and 22,948 females) from 530,520 tests. The number of lives lost to the viral illness is 277.

January 27

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory identified 767 new COVID-19 cases (357 males and 410 females) on Wednesday, January 26, from the 2,752 tests conducted.

Of the positive cases, 145 persons were under the age of 18, and 622 were 18 years and older.

The number of people in isolation facilities was 113, while 8,415 were in home isolation.

As at January 26, there were 277 deaths from the virus.

The public health laboratory has carried out 527,812 tests since February 2020, and recorded 42,122 COVID-19 cases (19,556 males and 22,566 females).

January 26

A total of 723 people – 343 males and 380 females – tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 25, from the 2,880 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The cases comprised 125 persons under the age of 18, and 598 who were 18 years and older.

There were 120 people in isolation facilities, while 7,883 were in home isolation.

As at January 25, the virus had claimed 277 lives.

The public health laboratory has carried out 525,060 tests since February 2020, and recorded 41,355 COVID-19 cases (19,199 males and 22,156 females).

January 25

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory recorded 923 new COVID-19 cases – 420 males and 503 females – from the 3,428 tests carried out on Monday, January 24.

Of the new cases, 146 persons were under the age of 18, and 777 were 18 years and older.

There were 124 people in isolation facilities, while 7,696 were in home isolation.

As at January 24, a total of 276 deaths from the virus had been recorded.

The public health laboratory has carried out 522,180 tests since February 2020, and recorded 40,632 COVID-19 cases (18,856 males and 21,776 females).

January 24

There were 497 new COVID-19 cases, 208 males and 289 females, recorded on Sunday, January 23, from the 2,017 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The positive cases comprised 84 persons under the age of 18, and 413 who were 18 years and older.

The number of people in isolation facilities was 125, while 7,321 were in home isolation.

A girl, aged 17, died from the virus on Sunday, at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility. She was fully vaccinated.

As at January 23, there were 276 deaths from the viral illness.