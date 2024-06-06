Over 30 finalists for BHTA Tourism Awards Loop Barbados

Thirty-six finalists will be vying for fifteen prestigious awards at the upcoming Gallagher Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) 2024 Tourism Awards Gala Dinner at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort this Saturday, June 8.

They include Sandpiper Inn, Coral Reef Club, Sandals Resorts Barbados, O2 Beach Club & Spa, Hilton Barbados Resort, Sea Breeze Beach House, All Seasons Resort – Europa, Dover Beach Hotel, Little Good Harbour, Blue Sky Luxury, Chesterton Barbados, ASK Real Estate & Financial Services, Cocktail Kitchen and Sea Shed Restaurant.

Atlantis Submarines Barbados, Chukka Caribbean Adventures Barbados Ltd, Berger Paints Barbados Ltd., Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd., Cricket Legends of Barbados, Drive-A-Matic Car Rentals, Cobblers Cove Hotel, Bougainvillea Barbados and Sugar Bay Barbados are also up for awards.

The other finalists are Lamar Francis and Rodney Corbin – Sandpiper Inn, Damian Leach – Cocktail Kitchen, Rickeena Kirton – O2 Beach Club & Spa, Kedane Wood and Sheldon Davis – Coral Reef Club, Adrian Bryan – Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd., DeAndre Holder – Hilton Barbados Resort, Anthony Mitchell – Sandals Resorts Barbados and Curtly Fields-Williams – Little Good Harbour.

Chairman of the Association, Renée Coppin, congratulated all of the finalists, noting that the response to this year’s awards was fantastic: “This year we received over 90 nominations across all categories and we really want to congratulate not only the finalists but all nominees as well. These nominations indicate that their dedication to this important industry is seen, appreciated and worthy of reward and celebration.”

The fifteen awards up for grabs include BHTA Hotel of the Year in the categories Luxury Class, “A” Class, “B” Class & Apartments and Vacation Rental Property Management Company and BHTA Business Excellence Member of the Year in the categories Restaurant Member, Tourism Attraction, Tourism Industry Supplier Member and Supporting Member.

The other awards are BHTA Transportation Provider of the Year, Special Award (in Any Endeavour), Environmental & Sustainability Award, Social Responsibility Award, Chef of the Year, Mixologist of the Year and Employee of the Year Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented at the event.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).