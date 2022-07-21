Over 1,300 COVID-19 cases in 4 days versus 1,500 in previous week | Loop Barbados

Barbados is seeing a higher number of daily cases this week over last week.

After three consecutive days of recording 400 or more cases daily, the total number of new positive cases this week commencing July 17, stands at 1,381 as of Wednesday July 20.

Tests conducted on July 17 yielded 170 new cases, July 18 tests resulted in 400 cases, July 19 produced 411 cases, while yesterday’s tally is 400.

When compared to the week of July 10 to July 16, for those seven days, the overall total was 1,574 new cases. And last week, the highest daily total for COVID positive results was 311 for tests conducted on July 13.

The results for July 20 comprise 140 men and 260 women. The 400 positives were diagnosed from the 1,016 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. This yielded a positivity rate of 39.37.

The cases include 69 persons under the age of 18, and 331 who were 18 years and older.

There were 53 people in isolation facilities, while 1,957 were in home isolation.

As at July 20, there were 480 COVID-19 related deaths.

The public health laboratory has conducted 719,662 tests since February 2020, and recorded 88,965 COVID-19 cases (40,600 men and 48,365 women).