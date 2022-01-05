Over 100 candidates contesting in 2022 General Elections | Loop Barbados

The race is on for the 2022 General Elections and there are 108 persons vying for seats across the 30 constituencies of Barbados.
Who are the seven parties contesting?
Alliance Party for Progress – 20 candidates
Barbados Labour Party – 30 candidates
Democratic Labour Party – 30 candidates
Solutions Barbados – 11 candidates
New Barbados Kingdom Alliance – 2 candidates
Bajan Free Party – 4 candidates
Barbados Sovereignty Party – 2 candidates
How many Independent candidates have been nominated?
Nine
Where are the independents running?
St George North – Melissa Taitt
St Philip North – Omar Smith
St Philip North – Wayne Beckles
Christ Church South – Buddy Larrier
Christ Church South – Donald Leacock
Christ Church East – Brian Talma
St Thomas – Samuel Maynard
St James Central – Erskine Alleyne
St James Central – Joseph Jordan