Over 100 candidates contesting in 2022 General Elections | Loop Barbados

The race is on for the 2022 General Elections and there are 108 persons vying for seats across the 30 constituencies of Barbados.

Who are the seven parties contesting?

Alliance Party for Progress – 20 candidates

Barbados Labour Party – 30 candidates

Democratic Labour Party – 30 candidates

Solutions Barbados – 11 candidates

New Barbados Kingdom Alliance – 2 candidates

Bajan Free Party – 4 candidates

Barbados Sovereignty Party – 2 candidates

How many Independent candidates have been nominated?

Nine

Where are the independents running?

St George North – Melissa Taitt

St Philip North – Omar Smith

St Philip North – Wayne Beckles

Christ Church South – Buddy Larrier

Christ Church South – Donald Leacock

Christ Church East – Brian Talma

St Thomas – Samuel Maynard

St James Central – Erskine Alleyne

St James Central – Joseph Jordan