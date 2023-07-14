Over 100 BPWCCUL workers off the job at BWU headquarters Loop Barbados

Customers, who lined up to conduct business at the Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union (BPWCCUL), got a shocker this morning.

The branches were not open for business.

Loop has confirmed that workers of the BPWCCUL numbering in excess of 120 withheld their labour today, Friday, July 14, and instead reported to the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) headquarters.

One customer who had an early loan disbursement appointment at the Six Roads location was disappointed and is at a loss of how best she can proceed with her plans now in the face of this inconvenience. She was told that only two supervisors reported to the branch and there were no tellers.

Down in Belmont the story was very similar with customers waiting outside in frustration having met with the industrial action at that location too.

One lady walked from the Broad Street branch to Belmont hoping that the tale would have been different.

Loop spoke to a customer at Six Roads around midday. She said, “I didn’t know. But we didn’t get anything telling us our money gone on to know if we get paid; I wonder if this is why.”

Told of the strike, she said, “They mussy want more workers. They need more help. Sometimes you come here and is bare two tellers and then the customer service don’t be the best.”

At Six Roads just after 12pm, there was a long line for the ATM while the door for the branch remains closed with no signage to inform customers. Customers could be seen walking up to the glass doors and even tugging on the door handles in confusion about the unscheduled closure.

However, on social media around 10am, the BPWCCUL posted on their social media that all branches are closed today due to unforeseen circumstances.

The meeting between BPWCCUL staff and the BWU was still ongoing at 1pm when Loop reached out to the BWU on the matter.