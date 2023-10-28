Over 100 Bajan dancers benefit from training with US-based instructor Loop Barbados

Close to 125 dancers received the honour of being taught by US-based Bajan ace instructor Danny Hinds who was on island this week to share his expertise with the local dance community.

Hinds was brought in for National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA’s) 50th anniversary to conduct special dance training, by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF). An iconic image of him dancing can be found on the NIFCA logo.

Hinds is Cultural Arts Director and Teacher with ACCPA K-8 for the Kansas City School District, KCMO. He is also founder and director of Art In Motion Blkdance School of Dance Kansas City Missouri.

He has worked as Assistant Director with Najwa Dance Corps, and Christian Community Services, he also worked as Social Reform Arts Consultant with Bobby E. Wright Mental Health Foundation, and Dance Education teacher with Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, Illinois.

Before he migrated Danny made an indelible mark in the local dance fraternity working with Haynesville Youth Club, Bim International Performing Arts Ensemble, and S.E.I.T.U Production School of Dance. He also served as Cultural Officer for Dance at the NCF.

Dancing masterclass for adults with Danny Hinds.

At the conclusion of the workshop series, Hinds said: “I truly respect the effort of those who provided me with this opportunity to share my Blkdance technical teachings with such a wide variety of participants in the dance arena, it brought joy to my heart to see how much I am appreciated and loved here in Barbados.”

NCF Dance Officer Alicia Payne-Hurdle said the Hinds’ workshops were a fitting gift to the dance community as NIFCA celebrates 50 years.

“I was extremely pleased but not surprised to see over 100 persons turn out for these workshop, which were free to the public. As a former Cultural Officer – Danny Hinds was known for these types of classes. Classes which brought the community of both dancers and dance enthusiasts out in their numbers each week to dance.”

She added: “As we celebrate our 50th year in NIFCA I can’t think of a more fitting way to start the season than with classes by this phenomenal son of the soil who has dedicated his life to community development through dance and who is also that iconic dancer on our NIFCA Logo.”