Outstanding Sugar workers, Crop Over stalwarts rewarded for service Loop Barbados

Thirteen Barbadians were honoured for their contributions to the sugar industry and the Crop Over festival.

With people the world over saying that many high achievers and remarkable citizens are never honoured in their home countries or while their eyes are still open, these Bajans can stand proudly in defiance of such.

This year’s outstanding sugar workers and Crop Over stalwarts left the Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes and Vintage Calypso Tent with their hands and hearts full.

The outstanding Sugar workers all hailed from Portvale Sugar Factory except one from Applewhaites Farm in St Thomas.

The Special Crop Over Award was given for a fearless act to recipient Halam Sargeant. The senior boiler was recognised for his commitment, unselfish dedication and bravery during his 47-year tenure.

The four Outstanding Sugar Workers each received a smartphone from title sponsor Digicel Barbados, a cheque for $2,000 from the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), credit of up to $1,000 from Barbados Light and Power Co. Ltd., and a weekend staycation for two compliments Accra Beach Resort and Spa.

They are:

Electrical Foreman Peterson Graham

Mechanical Foreman Robert Eugene

Bagging Room Supervisor, Chemist Cyrilene Fleming

General Worker at Applewhaites Farm Candace Alleyne

The trophies given are hand-made monkey pots crafted by Barbados’s renowned Master Potter Hamilton Wiltshire.

Eight Crop Over stalwarts were recognised and awarded for their decades of service to the festival in various sections of the festival.

The awards went to:

79-year-old Betheline ‘Betty’ West (Kadooment masquerade)

Musician, songwriter David A.A. Weatherhead (Music)

Acrobat, gymnast, actor, teacher, choreographer “Shaggy bear/Green Monkey” Michael ‘Cheddie’ Taitt (Dance/Performing Arts)

Sound Engineer Pedro Sterlyn O’Hara Hunte (Sound Quality)

Veteran Photographer Maurice Giles (Photography)

Performing Arts Coordinator, Drummer Cavil Best (Drumming/Performing Arts)

Largely self-taught artist Marlon ‘Ras I-Lon Skeete (Murals/Visual Arts)

Ooutraje Band Leader/Founder Trevor Chase (Masquerade)

The awards were presented by the stage party comprising Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, NCF CEO Carol Roberts Reiffer, NCF Chairman Dr Jasmine Babb, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Culture Dr Shantal Munro-Knight and Digicel Barbados CEO Natalie Abrahams.

The ceremony was held at Haymans Sugar Factory, St Peter, under the theme ‘Sugar Reimagined’.