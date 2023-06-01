‘Outright lie!’ Education Minister fuming at bathroom rumours Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is debunking a news report suggesting that the METVT instituted a policy that permitted students at primary schools to use any bathroom, regardless of gender.

The news report by a Barbadian radio station was based on a voice note circulated on social media about gender neutral signage at the bathrooms of the St Philip Primary School.

In response to the report and the disquiet it caused, Minister of Education, Kay McConney and Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joy Adamson visited the Church Village, St Philip institution and met with Principal, Pamelatta Bhamjee.

In an issued statement, Minister of Education Kay McConney stated the report was “an outright lie”.

Minister McConney indicated that there were no discussions or any changes in policy as it relates to bathroom designation or usage.

Throughout St Philip Primary School, new signs have been installed as teaching or learning tools by the European Union (EU), with designations written in English, Spanish and French, and internationally recognised symbols attached, where applicable — including on bathroom doors, where the words “MALE” or “FEMALE” remain prominently displayed.

McConney stated that only boys can use bathrooms designated for boys, and only girl can use girls’ bathrooms.

“We have no changed any policy whatsoever as it relates to bathroom or anything else relating to transgender, sexual fluidity or identifying in any different way.

“Those are conversations that have not been had, and this Government and this Ministry and this school has no interest whatsoever in foisting any of this onto the parents and the children of this country. Any conversation of this sort will have to be done in the appropriate way, at the appropriate time [and] with the appropriate people,” she said.

“It is unfortunate that people have chosen to lie or to mislead,” added the Education Minister.