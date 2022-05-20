Outlets sold out of presale Tipsy, Burna Boy tickets in hours | Loop Barbados

In a matter of hours and in some cases under five hours, physical box offices in Barbados were sold out of presale or Tier 1 and Tier 2, early bird tickets for the Burna Boy-Tipsy All White Party event in July.

Tickets dropped this week and the Bajan public and fans willing to travel to Barbados’ shores for the Afrobeats Nigerian star, wasted no time in scooping them up early o’clock.

People have been messaging us all day saying they are flying in

Speaking to Loop News Thursday, May 19, Tracy Highland of Twisted Entertainment disclosed, “All the physical box offices would be sold out of presale tickets now.”

Responding to the question of how the Twisted family felt about this initial response by patrons, she replied:

“We’re really excited about the response. It means people are just as thrilled as we are that Burna Boy is starting his Summer Tour here with us, and that they’ll be seeing Kes, Voice and the entire line up as well. People have been messaging us all day saying they are flying in.”

There was spike in presales on Wednesday as almost all outlets across the island reported that they were sold out before their respective closing closing hours. Meanwhile online at there were limited presale tickets on Thursday at ticketlinkz.com/events/burnaboy-lovedaminitour/ Password: DAMINI.

Today, Tier 3 tickets drop at BBD $150. Burna Boy international presales started Thursday. “All tickets already purchased are valid for the event.”

In regard to protecting persons from possible ticket scams, Highland said that people should seek to attain their tickets from the official sources.

She explained, “The Burna Boy site points you to the Ticketlinkz site as well. You either have to use that Ticketlinkz link to go straight there then enter the password or go to the Burna Boy website onapaceship.com and be taken to the link from there.

“I would also just tell people make sure they get their tickets from a reputable source – an official box office, online, or someone trusted.”

The TIPSY ALL WHITE BEACH PARTY 2022 goes down on July 17, 2022. After that, Burna Boy’s next stop on the Summer 2022 Love, Damini tour is at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detrioit, Michigan, US on July 21, 2022.