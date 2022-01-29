Outbreaks at hospitals, elderly care homes, children’s home | Loop Barbados

Barbados is recording “increasing rates of new cases”, however the Chief Medical Officer the Most Honourable Dr Kenneth George is of the opinion that if citizens comply with protocols that this Omicron wave can pass in another four to five weeks.

He said that the current effective R rate is 1.2, which is beyond where health officials would like it to be – “we like it to be one or less”, and he said the positivity rate daily is showing some fluctuation, but it “continues to trend upward” with the highest value being 26%.

Having informed the country back in December 2021 of a single case of Omicron and the fact that preliminary testing at the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory gave a good indication that it was widespread, he disclosed that more recently, out of 20 samples from CARPHA, 17 were positive for Omicron.

“We have outbreaks in several of our institutions, in the geriatric hospital, the psychiatric hospital, we have two nursing homes and one children’s home. And the spread of infection in these hospitals and nursing homes is testimony to the level of infection within our communities.”

Furthermore, he shared that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has been impacted “at several levels of operation” as well.

With high hopes for the wave to pass and numbers to start declining, he said, “Our metrics are up. Based on our projections, we are, we had some projections by the University of the West Indies and they indicated a wave of about eight to ten weeks, we believe we are in week four or five, somewhere in the middle and I will hope shortly that our numbers state to trend back downwards.”

Today’s report of the COVID-19 statistics for tests conducted on January 28, 2022, by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory was 2,530 tests were done and 613 new cases of COVID-19 were detected.

Dr George also shared that 12 persons were released from isolation.