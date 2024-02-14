Opposition Senators ready to serve Loop Barbados

The country’s newest senators are prepared to speak up and out about injustice in Barbados.

Leader of the Opposition, Ralph Thorne officially introduced businessman Ryan Walters and attorney-at-law Tricia Watson as Opposition Senators on Tuesday, February 13 at State House.

Addressing the local media gathered, Thorne described the new Senators as “two young Barbadians educated in the best Barbadian tradition”.

Ryan Walters is a prominent businessman and member of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP). In the 2022 general elections, he contested for the St Michael North West seat and served as the spokesperson on business in the DLP. He also recently challenged for the presidency of the DLP.

“I see my role in the Senate as complimentary to any opposing voice of any other interest groups in Barbados. . . . I am looking forward to working not only on behalf of the people of St Michael North West but on behalf the people of Barbados as we go forward on this new journey,” Walters said on his new appointment.

He stated that he will continue to advocate for entrepreneurship and small business development in Barbados, noting that the ruling administration has compromised the interests of the majority for the minority.

“I see the entrepreneurial economy as one of the accelerators of this economy. For the last two years, the Government of Barbados has not had a Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship – that has gone by the wayside,” Walters highlighted.

He added: “How we enfranchise a small number of persons, when we leave the masses to beg or get the scraps that are left at the table? We have instances of this as it relates to the policies of government in terms of the taxation of the households in 2018, but then we see an ease from the government as it relates to corporate tax, NSRL removal, VAT write offs and this is something I am very passionate about – to bring equity and fairness.”

His colleague, Tricia Watson also echoed that she was ready to serve the people of Barbados. Watson is an attorney-at-law, energy justice advocate and a consumer intervenor in the Barbados Light and Power rates hearing.

“Protection of Barbadians constitutional rights will be at the heart of what I do…therefore, that means the scrutiny of the policies of the Government and the laws that will underpin those policies to ensure that Barbadian interests are protected,” Watson indicated.