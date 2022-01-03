Opinion: This woman could topple the French President

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)As France gears up for a presidential campaign amid a savage fifth coronavirus wave sweeping the country, for the first time in the nation’s history, female candidates occupy three of the principal axes of the political spectrum and may hold the key to the nation’s future.

Far-right perennial Marine Le Pen, Socialist Parisian Mayor Anne Hidalgo and conservative governor of the Paris region Val?rie P?cresse each pose a unique challenge to the incumbent, President Emmanuel Macron. For the moment though, he has still not officially declared his candidacy, and Macron remains the favorite to clinch a second and final five-year term.

The task before these women is large, but not impossible. In their bid to become France’s first female president, they must beat a broad field of more than a dozen candidates in the first round of voting happening in early April. If no one receives a majority here, it will be down to the all-important second round between the top two candidates two weeks later.

With more female candidates from more of the mainstream political parties than ever before, this is potentially a watershed moment in French politics and society. And with the last president to win reelection being Jacques Chirac almost two decades ago, the French have been known to embrace something new as they did with the then-39-year-old upstart Macron, particularly if a challenger offers new solutions to intractable problems.

