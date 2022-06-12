Opinion: The 75-year-old lesson for pushing back against Putin

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Seventy-five years ago this week, Secretary of State George Marshall gave a graduation address that changed the world.

America and its allies had won the Second World War. Veterans were attending college on the GI Bill and many citizens felt entitled to a peace dividend. But on June 5th 1947, the former general came to tell the graduates at Harvard University that the war was not really over.

Threatened by Soviet aggression, Europe “must have substantial additional help, or face economic, social and political deterioration,” Marshall warned. “The United States should do whatever it is able to do to assist in the return of normal economic health in the world, without which there can be no political stability and no assured peace.”

Marshall was proposing something unprecedented: that America help rebuild its enemies as well as its allies. This was the opposite of reparations. It was an investment in peace.