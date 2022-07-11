Opinion: Biden packs his bags for the ‘pariah’ kingdom

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Peter Bergen is CNN’s national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He has made multiple reporting trips to Saudi Arabia since 2005. Bergen’s new paperback is “The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World.” The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN)A cynic is rarely disappointed by the actions of his fellow human beings, and President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia this week won’t disappoint many cynics because it is so entirely predictable.

Sure, Biden as a presidential candidate may have said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s kingdom was a “ pariah” for sending operatives to Turkey who murdered the US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi , dismembering him in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018, according to a US intelligence report . (The Saudi Foreign Ministry reacted to that report, saying it “completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment … pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions.”)