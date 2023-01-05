Operations resume at SVG Coast Guard’s Northern Grenadines sub-base

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Flag Raising Ceremony was held on Thursday to officially signal the resumption of operations of the Northern Grenadines sub-base of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service on Bequia.

The operations, which were initially established in 2013, recommenced on 12th December 2022, after a four years suspension.

The Flag Raising ceremony was held on the grounds of the Bequia Revenue Office Complex in Port Elizabeth, the capital.

In attendance were Senior Government officials including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd, Commissioner of Police, Colin John, Lieutenant Commander Ralphie Ragguette of the SVG Coast Guard, and Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs, Carlos Williams.

In his remarks, Police Commissioner Colin John highlighted the importance of safeguarding the security of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the role which the Coast Guard plays in doing so.

Commissioner John emphasized that security was very vital to the economy of St. Vincent and that the Grenadines and the Coast Guard assisted greatly in the preventative aspect of policing through its strategic and target marine patrols which helped to curtail and prevent incidents of yacht breaking.

The Commissioner also lauded the Coast Guard for the number of medical evacuations it carried out throughout the year from the Grenadines to the Mainland as well as countries in the region.

The SVG Coast Guard operates two sub-bases in the Grenadines. The other is on the island of Canouan.

