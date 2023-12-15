Operation Triple Threat delivers ‘A Very Special Christmas’ Loop Barbados

Last Sunday afternoon the cast of Operation Triple Threat (OTT) made it ‘A Very Special Christmas’. The production, which was staged at the Frank Collymore Hall, attracted its largest audience on Sunday for its matinee show. Two previous evening shows were held the preceding Friday and Saturday for the Christmas-themed production.

What you see up here is just the cherry on top of the cake.

The packed-to-capacity auditorium witnessed a stellar presentation of local talent and creativity as cast members married song, dance and drama to unravel the respective Christmas stories. Not only was the set well-constructed with strategically-placed props but at intervals the interplay between cast members altered the scene construction to vividly bring the storylines alive. The OTT crew utilized the expanse of the hall which made the theatrical production more engaging and the nuanced lighting also accentuated the vibrancy of the onstage depictions.

In the first half, OTT members breathed new life into the traditional Christmas story. As the cast dramatized the birth of Jesus, familiar songs like O Come All Ye Faithful and The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy were delivered with new arrangements which added an element of freshness to the age-old storyline. The inclusion of contemporary selections like Feel The Love, by Freetown Collective and DJ Private Ryan, elevated the entire production when paired with traditional Barbadian garb and dancing.

The second half shifted to a storyline that tugged at the audience’s heartstrings. As the touching but tragic story of a loved one lost at war unfolded, viewers were drawn into the performance. A riveting dance piece by OTT alumni Makeda Lowe was a highlight of this half and held the audience’s rapt attention as cast members stayed on the periphery of the set to deliver a choral rendition of Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For. The penultimate performance of Someday At Christmas brought the seasonal narrative to a bittersweet close with the hopeful message that “someday at Christmas there would be peace on earth”.

As the entire OTT crew reassembled centerstage, their choral rendition of Pentatonix’s That’s Christmas To Me officially brought the curtain down on yet another spectacular production.

‘A Very Special Christmas’ was a collective effort of OTT juniors, seniors and alumni. In her brief remarks, director Janelle Headley acknowledged the contributions of the entire OTT team indicating that preparations for the show were in motion from as early as September.

“We would like to thank all of our alumni and volunteers who put in time and for all their hard work backstage. Our core parent committee and all the parents for their time, generous donations and for supporting your talented and wonderful kids… and the cast for all their hard work and dedication over the past months,” Headley said.

She went on to thank a myriad of sponsors and volunteers who made the production possible, summarizing: “It really does take a village to make something like this come off. What you see up here is just the cherry on top of the cake.”

OTT fans and supporters can look forward to two more theatrical productions next year. Students of the performing arts academy are scheduled to bring ‘Annie’ in April and ‘At the Bandstand’ in July, to round out their 2023-2024 season.