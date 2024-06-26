Operation Home Transformation is back: Living room makeover to be won

Operation Home Transformation is back: Living room makeover to be won
Loop Barbados, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a BBD$20,000 dream Living Room makeover!

Last time out, our lucky winner, Jamila Griffin from St Philip in Barbados surprised her parents Julian and Phyllis with the bedroom makeover of their dreams for their 30th wedding anniversary.  The couple, who both work as teachers, were overjoyed with the total transformation of their bedroom space.

Do you know a family or friend deserving of a Living Room makeover?  Or does your Living Room need to be transformed? Then you could win a dream home transformation valued at BBD$20,000

Entering is easy, just click here­­https://www.loopbbpromotions.com/for your chance to win!

Loop, Treasure Beach Studios and Courts will select the winners.

All decisions are final. Best of luck

