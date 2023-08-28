Operation Home Transformation is back: A bedroom makeover to be won! Loop Barbados

Loop News Barbados, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a BBD$15,000 Bedroom Makeover!

After surprising a mom and daughter with a home makeover locally, Loop News Barbados, Courts Barbados and Treasure Beach studios are now looking to transform someone’s bedroom.

For many people, the bedroom is a sanctuary where we can relax, unwind, meditate, experience intimate moments and of course, sleep.

Do you know a family or friend deserving of a bedroom makeover? Or does your bedroom need to be transformed? Then you could win a bedroom makeover valued at BBD$15,000!

If you have a bedroom that needs a transformation from the expert team at Courts worth BBD$15,000 enter here https://www.loopbbpromotions.com/ for your chance to win!

Loop, Treasure Beach Studios and Courts will select the winners. All decisions are final.