Opening of Bridgetown Port delayed following accidental death Loop Barbados

The opening of the Port of Bridgetown will be delayed today following an accidental death on the compound.

In a statement issued this morning, Barbados Port Inc said the incident occurred around 5:25 am during a cargo vessel operation.

“We are devastated at this loss, as the safety of our employees is always our primary priority. We are in contact with the victim’s family and we are doing everything we can to support them. We are also providing counsel for our employees,” the statement said.

Barbados Port Inc is co-operating with the authorities as investigations into the incident continue.