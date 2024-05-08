Open Day at government day nurseries this week Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Open Day at government day nurseries this week Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BRA issues statement on TAMIS system

Marine Alert: Be aware as sea conditions expected to deteriorate

AI-generated images of Katy Perry, Rihanna at the Met Gala fool fans

Minister of Education gives 2024 11-Plus Exam thumbs up

Martindale’s Road erupted with loud cheers after the 11-Plus Exam

Former GAIA security officer, retired corporal ‘Willie’ passes away

Reverend Martel Farley passes

Students prepped, Ministers deliver 11-Plus kits, and words of advice

Project Showcase marks end of Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility

Dust concentrations dropping

Wednesday May 08

29°C
Barbados News

Open Day starts this week, May 6 to 10.

Rosemary Forde

55 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As part of the celebrations for Child Month 2024, the doors of government day nurseries across the island will be flung open for parents/guardians and others to visit.

Open Day starts this week, May 6 to 10, at the following nurseries: John Beckles; Grazettes; Delores “Ma” Worrell; Joan Arundell, and Madam Ifill. Persons may visit from 10:00 a.m. to noon and again from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Next week, May 13 to 17, the activities of five other nurseries will be available for the public to observe at the same times. These are Haynesville, Bagatelle, Eden Lodge, Nightengale and Farm.  

Child Month is being held under the theme Our Children: Building Hope and Resilience for Tomorrow.

Related Articles

Sport

January 23, 2023 06:44 PM

Recent Articles

Business

FTX plans most refunds within 2 years post-crypto disaster

Barbados News

Open Day at government day nurseries this week

Barbados News

Upper Broad Street to Bridge Street to be paved this week

More From

Barbados News

Former GAIA security officer, retired corporal ‘Willie’ passes away

His viewing takes place at the Main Guard House and Clock Tower on Thursday

Entertainment

Buju Banton back in the US; says ‘God is amazing’

See also

“I haven’t seen my brother (Banton) here in Miami in about 15 years”

Barbados News

Martindale’s Road erupted with loud cheers after the 11-Plus Exam

176 students from six schools and one homeschooler wrote the papers at the school plant

Barbados News

Deferrals down to 100, almost 300 decrease in 11-plus sitters for 2024

Comparative analysis of entrants and requirements for three years

Barbados News

Students prepped, Ministers deliver 11-Plus kits, and words of advice

“No good and bad schools”, “Just stay calm”, “Do your best!”

Barbados News

Minister of Education gives 2024 11-Plus Exam thumbs up

“I just want to say so far, so good. Things are moving smoothly this morning.”