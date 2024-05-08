Open Day at government day nurseries this week Loop Barbados

As part of the celebrations for Child Month 2024, the doors of government day nurseries across the island will be flung open for parents/guardians and others to visit.

Open Day starts this week, May 6 to 10, at the following nurseries: John Beckles; Grazettes; Delores “Ma” Worrell; Joan Arundell, and Madam Ifill. Persons may visit from 10:00 a.m. to noon and again from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Next week, May 13 to 17, the activities of five other nurseries will be available for the public to observe at the same times. These are Haynesville, Bagatelle, Eden Lodge, Nightengale and Farm.

Child Month is being held under the theme Our Children: Building Hope and Resilience for Tomorrow.