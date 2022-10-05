OPEC, OPEC+ agree to slash production by 2,000,000 barrels per day Loop Barbados

In the first face-to-face meeting since July 2022, a decision has been taken by the OPEC and Non-OPEC members to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

This was revealed at the 45th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the 33rd OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting today, October 5.

They decided to, “Adjust downward the overall production by 2 mb/d (million barrels per day), from the August 2022 required production levels, starting November 2022 for OPEC and Non-OPEC Participating Countries as per the attached table.”

According to the production table, within the OPEC 10, Saudi Arabia will drop production by the most, moving from 11,004,000 to 10,478,000 down by 526,000. This is the same for the biggest decline in the OPEC+ countries with Russia decreasing production by the same 526,000 down to a voluntary production of 10,478,000.

With the changes in production, the OPEC 10 will decrease their production output by 1,273,000 barrels and move from producing 26,689,000 mb/d required in August 2022 to 25,416,000; while the non-OPEC countries will produce 727,000 barrels less and voluntarily produce 16,440,000 instead of the previous 17,167,000 barrels per day.

The production table has the 2 million less barrels per day being the new guide from November 2022 to December 2023.

The Meeting was held at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria.

In a press release on the OPEC website, it was stated that this decision was made in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks, and the need to enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market, and in line with the successful approach of being proactive, and preemptive, which has been consistently adopted by OPEC and Non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation.

Ahead of today’s reveal, thee price of the OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $92.13 a barrel on Tuesday, October 4, compared with $90.68 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

At the Meeting, the member countries also reaffirmed the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on April 12, 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings including the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on July 18, 2021, and extended the duration of Declaration of Cooperation until December 31, 2023.

The 34th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is now scheduled for December 4, 2022.