Only Bajan in YLAI 2023 cohort makes it to the Final 10 in Pitch comp Loop Barbados

Out of the 280 fellows from around the world participating in the 2023 Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI), the lone Barbadian participant has not only made an impression in a few short weeks on her placement organisation in Vermont, but Shanice Murray’s solution pitch has landed her in the top 10 finalists of the solution pitch competition.

Each fellow had to create a pitch and then through selection and judgement the number went to 20 and now 10.

I am very excited to immerse myself into the practices of diet and nutrition in the American culture

Shanice took the mic in Washington DC today, June 13, 2023, to pitch one more time as she vies for the $2,000 worth in prizes and the chance to become a YLAI Ambassador.

Through her pitch, she is hoping to advance her company‘s ability to help even more Barbadians have better outcomes while living with their non-communicable diseases. Overcoming her nerves, she told the panel, she’s ready for a Just Nutrition app to help to reach at least five per cent of Barbados in a five to ten-year span, more than the 958 who they have impacted to date.

The winner of the solution pitch competition is to be announced tomorrow.

Speaking to Loop over the weekend, Shanice who has been in Vermont working at her place organization – the University of Vermont Medical Centre Nutrition Services in Burlington was super excited to share the new development – “I’m a finalist for the solution pitch competition”.

Asked what made her toss her idea in the ring, with a laugh Shanice who was already grateful to have been selected as a Fellow admitted, “I did it because it was mandatory. So I was very surprised when I made the semifinals.”

How does it work? “The first round is done within the city cohort. I won for my city and made the top 20. Then the pitch was judged again among the 20 semifinalists and then narrowed down to 10.”

But how did the leader of Just Nutrition end up in Vermont as part of the 2023 YLAI cohort?

A certified nutritionist, Shanice said, “I found out about YLAI while I was enrolled in a program called the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in 2019. I felt honored to be selected from 1800 applicants from over 37 countries. YLAI is a very competitive and prestigious fellowship.”

At the end of January this year, the US Embassy in Bridgetown announced the US Department of State’s fellows inclusive of Shanice.

Since the announcement, she shared, “The last four months have been very intense. We covered materials that were designed to sharpen our entrepreneur skillset and also to prepare us for a successful fellowship.”

Asked what she was most looking forward to during the fellowship, she said, “I am very excited to immerse myself into the practices of diet and nutrition in the American culture and also to share my knowledge on the dietary practices here in Barbados. I do believe, this will be a fruitful exchange.”

With people talking a lot about negative dietary patterns from North America and about Bajans following or adopting them, Loop asked Shanice if this will play any part in her research as well to seek ways or tools to help get even the most stubborn Barbadian on a healthy path?

“From having conversations with my placement organization, the dietary habits in Vermont are not typical of what is depicted in the media of the North American culture. Burlington has a farm-to-table concept and thriving farmers’ markets. Exercise is encouraged and facilitated but the many biking, walking and running lanes.

“But in my research, I will seek to investigate what sets Vermont apart from the rest of the states and how they are able to maintain low incidence of chronic non-communicable disease rates perhaps they will share their secrets with me,” she said.

The fellowship culminates this week. Shanice and her fellow YLAI colleagues spent four weeks with their place organisations.