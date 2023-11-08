Online registration for May/June CXC Exams open Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Online registration for May/June CXC Exams open
The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that registration for the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) May/June 2024 examinations will be conducted online until Wednesday, November 29.

Candidates who wish to register for CSEC & CAPE May/June 2024 examinations are required to do the following:

Visit the Accounts Section of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training between 8:15 am and 3:00 pm Monday to Friday, to pay for the chosen subjects.Click here for the CSEC & CAPE May/June 2024 Registration FormFollow the prompts and complete and submit the form, ensuring that there is an uploaded copy of the payment receipt from the Accounts Section of the Ministry.

