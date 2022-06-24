One person injured in New Orleans shooting | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
One person injured in New Orleans shooting | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

One person injured in New Orleans shooting

Scotiabank Barbados among 2022 Best Workplaces in Caribbean

BHTA appoints new board of directors

Johnson Smith loses Commonwealth Secretary General bid

Development of Early Warning Policy in advanced stage

US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade; states can ban abortion

BMS monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

St Philip woman missing

Your evening read: Remedial classes, PSV call, Grenada’s new PM & more

Protect PSV operators: Association alarmed by assault

Friday Jun 24

26?C
Barbados News
Loop News

36 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at 8th Avenue New Orleans St Michael, around 11:45 pm on Thursday, June 23.

According to police public relations, the victim was standing at the door of a residence when an unknown individual open fire, and he was struck in the back.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or (8477), CID Headquarters at 430-7189, or any Police Station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

One person injured in New Orleans shooting

Caribbean News

Dickon Mitchell sworn in as new Prime Minister of Grenada

Sport

Bairstow and Overton lash back at NZ at Headingley

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the US championships

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to have both her speed and swagger back for the US track and field championships but she had a disappointing result Thursday night in her signature event.

Barbados News

23-year-old murder accused on remand

See also

Donati Harding has been charged for the murder of Tamesh Ramdas and Roger Moore

Community

St Philip woman missing

Uchenna Rizka Akilli Chase missing since Monday, June 20

Barbados News

13-year-old Barbadian chess champion places in top 5 at FIDE

Hannah Wilson is the youngest Barbados ladies national champion

Barbados News

Baje winner Tarique O’neal heads to St Kitts Music Festival

Winner of Baje to the World Season 2 to share stage with Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin

Caribbean News

Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell leads opposition NDC to election victory

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have voted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into power, which means political leader of the NDC, Dickon Mitchell, is to become the next pr