One person injured in New Orleans shooting | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at 8th Avenue New Orleans St Michael, around 11:45 pm on Thursday, June 23.

According to police public relations, the victim was standing at the door of a residence when an unknown individual open fire, and he was struck in the back.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or (8477), CID Headquarters at 430-7189, or any Police Station.