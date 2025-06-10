One moment, please…

Geely, Vision Equipment Supply Ltd and Megapower present the Region’s First 100% Electric Pickup to Barbados Marshall responds to suits against State over delays Wanted: Dwayne Errol Walcott Health officials clear the air on scabies outbreak Trump hits 10 African countries with travel ban and restrictions UK prosecutors say 21 charges authorised against Tate brothers
10 June 2025
Twenty people were injured in an accident involving a minibus and a truck, both heading in an easterly direction, at Foursquare, St Philip, today around 6:20 a.m.

Four people were taken to Accident & Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and four to the Winston Scott Polyclinic. Twelve were treated at the scene, and some then opted for private medical care.

A parent who rushed to the scene after a call from his daughter who was travelling on the minibus, told Nation News it was hit from behind. The driver of the truck was also injured in the collision.

A team from the Barbados Defence Force cordoned off a section of the road while the other emergency services – including ambulance, fire, police, a Roving Response Team and the Department of Emergency Management – attended the scene which triggered the mass casualty response. 

Editor’s Note: There were only two vehicles in the accident, not three as was initially reported. (Nation News)

