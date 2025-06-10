One moment, please…

Twenty people were injured in an accident involving a minibus and a truck, both heading in an easterly direction, at Foursquare, St Philip, today around 6:20 a.m.

Four people were taken to Accident & Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and four to the Winston Scott Polyclinic. Twelve were treated at the scene, and some then opted for private medical care.

A parent who rushed to the scene after a call from his daughter who was travelling on the minibus, told Nation News it was hit from behind. The driver of the truck was also injured in the collision.

A team from the Barbados Defence Force cordoned off a section of the road while the other emergency services – including ambulance, fire, police, a Roving Response Team and the Department of Emergency Management – attended the scene which triggered the mass casualty response.

Editor’s Note: There were only two vehicles in the accident, not three as was initially reported. (Nation News)