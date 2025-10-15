One moment, please…

Three witnesses – a prison officer, a retiree and a police sergeant – took the stand when the trial of two Barbados Police Service constables continued in Supreme Court No. 2A.

Johnathan Birchmore Richard Barrow, 46, of Pasture Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, denied indecently assaulting a Jamaican woman inside a cell at Central Police Station, between February 27 and 28, 2011, while Melanie Shondelle Lakeisha Denny, 39, of Golden Mile, St Peter, has also pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting the commission of the offence against the woman also in the same period.

A jury of seven women and two men is hearing the evidence while Justice Elwood Watts is presiding.

Among the witnesses were assistant chief officer Andrea Clarke and retired prison officer Cheryl Ifill.

Clarke recalled being in charge of the female section at Dodds Prison in 2011 and a female Jamaican prisoner being admitted on February 28 that year. Even though she never dealt with the woman directly, her staff informed her that the prisoner was there, she said.

Clarke remembered police questioning her about whether a black dress had been among the woman’s property when she arrived. She said no such clothing was mentioned in the log book.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Michael Griffith said he was attached to Central Police Station. He and Sergeant Lester Foster were supervising the constables and others on the 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift on February 27, 2011.

He told the court he briefed his juniors that night around 9:40, accused Barrow and Denny among them. While Denny was briefed as custodian for the female cells, Barrow was briefed for mobile patrol along with a Special Constable Bishop, while Constable Dwain Clarke was given instructions as custodian for the male

cells that night.

At the time, the lawman recalled, four male prisoners were being housed at Central Police Station and one female. After 9 p.m. he spoke to all of them and there were no complaints.

He testified that later he, a police inspector and Sergeant Foster inspected the cells. While the other two entered the block with custodians Clarke and Denny, he remained at the entrance. At 3 o’clock the next morning, he checked in with both custodians. He said he never entered the cell block, nor were any breaches reported to him. He therefore handed over to the officer who worked the 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift.

Under cross-examination by Senior Counsel Andrew Pilgrim, representing Barrow, the witness said he saw Barrow since and even though he acknowledged him, they never had a conversation.

In response to questioning from Denny’s attorney Kendrid Sargeant regarding breaks for officers who work at the cells, Griffith stated that the senior police officer determined break time. That night neither Denny, Barrow nor Clarke requested nor was designated a break.

“So you would expect they would have to have been alert during the whole time?” Sargeant asked.

“Yes,” Griffith replied.

The prosecution is being represented by Principal State Counsel Oliver Thomas and State Counsel

Dr Zoe King in the matter, which continues tomorrow. (SD)