One man is facing 15 burglary charges and 2 rape charges | Loop Barbados

Police have made a breakthrough in a spate of burglaries from July to December, having arrested and formally charged a 34-year-old man of no fixed abode.

Chad Omar Windell Jordan is not only facing 15 counts of burglary across two jurisdictions and two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

In District ‘A’, he is charged with committing the following offences:

1. Burglary which occurred between the 25 th and 26th day of July 2021

2. Burglary which occurred on the 3 rd day of September 2021

3. Burglary which occurred on the 14th day of September 2021

4. Burglary which occurred between the 24 th and 25 th day of November 2021

5. Burglary which occurred between the 2nd and 3rd day of December 2021

6. Burglary which occurred between the 11th and 12th day of December 2021

7. Burglary which occurred between the 23 rd and 25 th day of December 2021

8. Burglary which occurred between the 24 th and 26th day of December 2021

9. Burglary which occurred between the 26 th and 27 th day of December 2021

10. Burglary which occurred between the 29 th and 31st day of December 2021

11. Burglary which occurred on the 2 nd of January 2022

12. Burglary which occurred on the 4th of January 2022

13. Unlawful Sexual Intercourse which occurred on the 2nd day of January 2022

14. Unlawful Sexual Intercourse which occurred on the 4th of January 2022.

Jordan is also charged that he within the jurisdiction of the magistrate of District ‘B’ Oistins Court committed the following offences:

1. Burglary which occurred between the 24 th and 26th day of December 2021

2. Burglary which occurred on the 2nd day of January 2022

3. Burglary which occurred on the 3rd day of January 2022

He is scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today, Friday, January 14, 2022.