One man dead, four nursing gunshot injuries

Police are at the scene at Black Rock Road, St Michael, where one man is dead and four others have went off to seek medical treatment for gunshot injuries.

The incident occurred about 2:40am, today, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

According to Police, five men were traveling in one vehicle along Black Rock Main Road when they were shot at several times along the roadway.

The deceased who was the driver of the vehicle died on the spot. Other passengers received several injuries about their bodies.

Police have cordoned the road and diverted all vehicular traffic as the road is impassible at this time.