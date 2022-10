A drive-by shooting has claimed the life of a 28-year-old St Michael man.

Miguel Jaunai Bryan of 2nd Avenue Beckles Hill, St Michael, was killed today, Friday, October 21 around 7:12 pm.

According to police, several men were liming in the area of the said address when shots were fired from a passing car.

Bryan and another man were injured and transported for medical attention. However, Bryan died while receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.