One man dead after fatal shooting in Westbury Road | Loop Barbados

A man was gunned down Tuesday night in the area of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

Around 8:20 pm on June 7, lawmen received reports of gunshots in the said area.

On arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of an adult male lying in a track in front of a residence. The man, who has not been identified, had injuries to the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical doctor.

Anyone who may have any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Central Police Station at 4307676 CID at 4307189 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or any Police Station.