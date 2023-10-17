One man arrested: Police breakthrough into burglaries across 4 months Loop Barbados

Police have made a breakthrough in a series of burglaries and theft and made an arrest.

Arrested and formally charged is a 21-year-old man from St Philip for a string of burglaries stretching from May through to this month, October.

Personnel from the District ‘C’ Police Station of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged Andre Leo Clarke from Bayfield for the following offences:

Burglary – June 2, 2023Burglary – between June 3 and June 4, 2023Burglary – between July 24 and July 25, 2023Theft – between May 31 and June 4, 2023Burglary – October 7, 2023

Clarke is scheduled to appear at the District ‘C’ Court, St. Matthias, today, Monday, October 16, 2023.