One injured in Ivy shooting Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
One injured in Ivy shooting Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

The ladies’ wowed on night #2 of the Barbados Jazz Excursion

Barbados Jazz and Golf Excursion returns live after a 2-year hiatus

Wilson overwhelms seniors at VEXX Tournament

One injured in Ivy shooting

Two injured in Content

Prince Swanny’s Swanology album is out

Ghanaian official assures Barbadians of nurse competency

Dean’s Land shooting leaves one injured

European Investment Bank monitoring mission in Barbados soon

Stop night collection for online purchases

Sunday Oct 16

30?C
Barbados News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at the Ivy Housing Area, St Michael around 4:45 pm on Saturday, October 15.

According to police public relations, acting inspector Stephen Griffith, a man in his early 40’s received an injury to his left arm and was transported to medical facility via private motor car for treatment.

Police are asking the public for any information regarding the incident. Members of the general public are urged to call District A Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Festivals

The ladies’ wowed on night #2 of the Barbados Jazz Excursion

Festivals

Barbados Jazz and Golf Excursion returns live after a 2-year hiatus

Barbados News

Wilson overwhelms seniors at VEXX Tournament

More From

Sport

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Tyrese Beckles will be participating in the ICC programme from October 3 to December 9

Barbados News

Two injured in Content

See also

Three injured in two days

Barbados News

Stop night collection for online purchases

Police warn that persons buying from social media stores are becoming targets of criminal activity

Barbados News

Ghanaian official says nurse relationship with Barbados ‘here to stay’

“This is the first government that has decided as a matter of policy to send nurses abroad”

Entertainment

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.
Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24

Community

Scotiabank donates US$30, 000 to I am a Girl

75 girls between the age 15 to 18 will benefit from the donation