One in police custody after brazen daylight robbery Loop Barbados

One man is police custody after a brazen daylight robbery which occurred today, December 7.

A video which was captured by a passing motorist recorded an elderly woman being attacked and robbed near the Barbados Vocational Training Board along Culloden, St Michael. A man, dressed in a black hoodie grabbed and tugged at the woman’s hand and bag before running off.

Police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, told local media that at 11:40 am, the Operations Control Room received a report that a robbery was in progress, involving three men.

Two elderly women, ages 71 and 65 were assaulted. One lady was robbed of jewellery, including a chain and a bracelet, and suffered injuries to her hand, wrist and neck.

Police investigations are ongoing.