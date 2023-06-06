One hit-and-run driver apprehended, other at large Loop Barbados

Barbados has had two reports of two serious road accidents where drivers involved fled the scene in recent weeks.

A staggering statistic that speaks to a trend, which no one wants to see.

On May 8, 2023, 18-year-old Akia John-McQuilkin was the passenger in a vehicle which was struck by a blue 4×4 truck, which did not stop after the collision. After an appeal to the public by her father Omar ‘Marzville’ McQuilkin for the culprit to be caught or to surrender him or herself to the police, police have confirmed that some was caught. The police conducted their investigations and apprehended the driver at the start of June, some approximately four weeks after the accident.

Marzville told Loop that he commends the police for delivering justice and in such a short time frame. He said he was proud of the Service. He also thanked his followers on social media, family and friends for being on the job from the day of the accident. On his social media he wrote, “We extend our gratitude to The Barbados Police Service and to the public who assisted in apprehending the culprit.”

Akia is still awaiting surgery and is experiencing great pain, but knowing that the driver could face consequences for the actions committed, brings some peace through this frustrating ordeal.

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident last Friday night, June 2, 2023, in Rices, St Philip is still at large.

The deceased is 19-year-old Quiara Callendar of Four Roads, St Philip.

Callendar and her neighbour were reportedly walking along the roadway. Callendar died from her sustained injuries.

Up to June 6, 2023, the driver had not come forward nor was he or she caught by the police.

Police issued an appeal for the driver to surrender.

As a father, who now sees his eldest daughter Akia in pain every day since her accident as she awaits her surgery, Marzville is not staying silent as Callendar’s family seeks justice for their loved one. On his social media he extended condolences to the family of Callendar. He wrote, “A young promising life cut short without a care. There’s too much of this NONSENSE happening now!!

“It’s time we stop for a reality check!!”

But he also shared an appeal on behalf of Callendar’s family and friends for anyone with information to contact 837-3331 or 259-0915. The police have also indicated that persons can contact any police station with information about the fatal accident.

At present there is no information pertaining to make, model, colour of the vehicle. All that is known is that the accident happened around 8:30 pm, June 2. A call is being made to any residents in the area who may have camera footage that could assist the police in their investigations as well.