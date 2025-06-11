One gets bail, two remanded on a carload of theft charges

One man was granted bail and two others were remanded to Barbados Prison Service Dodds on charges in connection with a string of car thefts.

Xavier Xalico Joseph, 18 years, of Halls Road, St Michael, was granted bail in the sum of 10 000 with one surety, and is scheduled to reappear in court on July 8, 2025.

Adam Brendon Kellman, 21 years, of Stuart Lodge, Tweedside Road, St Michael and Devere Adrian Junior Bridgeman, 21 years, of Glendairy Gap, Station Hill, St Michael were remanded until June 1 to reappear in District ‘D’/’B’ & ‘C’ Courts.

They appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on the following charges:

Adam Kellman:

· Theft of motor cycle – belonging to Angeline Marshall between May 26th and 27th, 2025.

Devere Bridgeman:

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Peter Greenidge on November 6th, 2024.

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Shurland White on February 6th, 2025.

· Criminal Damage – between April 11th & 12th , 2025.

Adam Kellman & Xavier Joseph:

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Brad Stephen between May 1st & 2nd, 2025.

Devere Bridgeman & Xavier Joseph:

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Wayne Grimes on September 14th, 2024

· Taking a conveyance to wit a motor car –belonging to Darlene Small on May 28th, 2025.

Adam Kellman & Devere Bridgeman:

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Kyle Ifill between May 26th & 27th, 2025.

All three accused jointly charged:

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Jennifer Breedy on February 25th , 2025.

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Margaret Cutting between May 10th & 11th, 2025.

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Arliandra Hinds-Edwards between May 1st & 2nd , 2025

· Theft of motor car – belonging to Alistair Clarke on May 11th, 2025. (PR/SAT)