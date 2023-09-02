One Family Program to launch month-end Loop Barbados

Up to 200 families have already been selected for the One Family Programme.

Kirk Humphrey, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs revealed that the programme’s launch is slated for the end of September.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an awards ceremony for students with special needs who successfully completed the 2023 Common Entrance Examination on Friday, Minister Humphrey disclosed that 50 social workers have been hired for the operations as well as an administrative support team.

He noted that the chosen families are currently being assessed.

The Minister reiterated that the programme aims to help 1,000 vulnerable families out of poverty. The programme will run for two years, during which the families will receive Government support.

“What has been shown clearly in all of the records, reports and studies is that poverty causes and characteristics are always the same. Persons would then have a situation where the economic circumstances are challenging so you have to make sure they have access to greater financing.

“It could be a situation with health, so we have prioritised them for healthcare – the family and the children in that family. In relation to housing, they would also be prioritised for housing, so they would then through state housing have access to housing. They would receive support for education and so on. So the characteristics of poverty that would prevent a person from rising above certain circumstances are being catered to.”

“We are treating to the entire family and all the issues within that family, therefore, by the end of the two and a half years, we should have been able to move families entirely out of poverty,” Humphrey said.

He also stressed that the eradication of poverty via the One Family Programme is a national effort. He called on all citizens to come onboard.

“It wouldn’t only be the state, it is an all of country approach, where everybody would be asked to come forward and support.”