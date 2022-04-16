One dead, 2 nursing gunshot wounds after Baxters Road shooting | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Saturday Apr 16

Fatal shooting victim succumbs on arrival

Loop News

1 hrs ago

A midday shooting in the environs of Baxters Road, St Michael has led to the death of a 25-year-old man.

According to police spokesperson, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, the Operations Control Room received a report that two persons were injured following gunfire near Jordan’s Supermarket around 12:02 pm.

On arrival, police patrol confirmed three injured parties; a 22-year-old male with a graze to his left leg, a 39-year-old male sustained wounds about his body and an injured 25-year-old who was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private transport.

The 25-year-old, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Officers have cordoned the area to facilitate investigations.

