On current path system predicted to pass North of Barbados next week Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitor the progress of Tropical Depression #17 which has formed over the Central Atlantic near 15.6N 38.8W.

The Depression was about 2250 km or 1400 miles to the east of the Caribbean region at 11:00 am today Saturday, September 23, 2023.

This system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1007 MB. This feature has become better organised overnight forming a small well defined center as it traversed the central Atlantic.

There is consensus among current model guidance, that the system is likely to track westward over the next few days as it approaches the eastern Caribbean. On its current track, this system is projected to pass north of Barbados during the early to mid part of next week.

Key messages:

There are currently NO WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS

The public should stay alert for updates from the BMS on this system over the next few days

The next update will be at 11 am tomorrow Sunday, September 24, 2023