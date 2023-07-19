Omai Finds More Gold In Guyana

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Thurs. July 20, 2023: Canadian gold company Omai Gold Mines Corporation has announced it has found more gold in Guyana.

The find came at the Wenot project in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) in Guyana, according to Omai President and CEO Elaine Cunningham.

The recent assays received for five additional holes, including exploration and extension holes at Wenot, have shown promising results. The drill results confirm the continuity of the gold-bearing structures to at least 100 meters below the current resource model, with intersections of significant gold grades. These findings support the growing evidence that the gold grades at Wenot increase with depth.

Omai says it will focus its attention and budget on testing undrilled gaps within the Wenot deposit model, expanding the western “starter pit” area, and exploring the blue-sky potential for the Wenot deposit at depth. The company believes that the ongoing drill program and results will have a positive impact on the mineral resources, leading to an updated estimate and a decision on a preliminary economic assessment later this year.

Omai Gold Mines Corporation has been actively exploring its well-endowed Omai gold property in Guyana. The company aims to tap into the significant expansion potential of the Wenot deposit and identify additional gold deposits in the region. The ongoing drilling program and the discovery of extensive gold values have reinforced Omai’s confidence in the property’s potential.

With previous technical reports supporting the significant gold deposits at Wenot and exploration targets showing promise, Omai is committed to further exploration and development in the region. The company’s focus on extending the Wenot deposit and evaluating opportunities for open-pit mining reflects its long-term vision and dedication to maximizing the potential of the Omai gold property.

Omai Gold Mines Corporation returned to the Wenot and Fennell pits in 2020, marking its renewed commitment to the Guyanese mining sector. The company has since undertaken an extensive drilling program to uncover the full potential of its holdings.