Old Year’s Throwback: Skinny Fabulous and Lil Rick usher in 2022 | Loop Barbados

Those who rang in the new year at the recently rebranded Halo Lounge were treated to a night of premium entertainment.

St Lawrence Gap was enlivened on Friday, December 31 as Halo hosted one of its first live entertainment events showcasing two of the region’s greatest soca stars – Lil Rick and Skinny Fabulous.

When Bajan favourite Lil Rick took to the stage just after 11 pm, patrons immediately drew closer to capture the action.

He took fans through the paces with a set that included many hits. From his days of “Hard Wine” straight through to some of his most recent releases like “Breakfast in Bed” and “No Rh”, Rick had fans in stitches with both his waistline movements and on-stage antics. Patrons danced, recorded and sang along as he performed hit after hit.

Vincentian soca master Skinny Fabulous took the energy levels up a notch when he followed, bringing the crowd alive with an energetic and diverse set as he commanded the stage. The soca titan was handsomely outfitted in a striking cloud grey suit and stark white turtleneck. He took to the stage just before the stroke of midnight and ushered in 2022 with the customary countdown, much to the delight of patrons.

Those in attendance got “Charge Up”, following Skinny’s every instruction to put their hands “Up and Up” and partied like a true soca “Famalay”, even encircling him as he delivered this favourite.

His set included groovy soca selections as well as dancehall samples from other artistes. Patrons were left in high spirits when he left the stage and continued to party until a little after 1 am on New Year’s Day.

On the night, a line-up of DJs, including Niqo Vybz and Gunner, the resident Bill Gates and even Peter Coppin, also kept those who attended in high spirits.

Halo definitely delivered a premium experience for patrons, not only with quality entertainment but entry into the venue was seamless with the requisite checks and hand sanitization in adherence to industry protocols.